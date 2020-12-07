Hanukkah celebration to be held as a drive-in event

Join with members of the Jewish community on Sunday, December 13, for the "13th Annual Chanukah at The Bend" extravaganza, sponsored by the Norman and Gerry Sue Arnold Foundation and the City of Charleston.
Hosted at The Bend at 3775 Azalea Drive in North Charleston, this year's event is drive-in style where families and friends can tailgate at a social distance from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle, while enjoying a beautiful sunset along the Ashley River. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 4 p.m.
All food and activities during "Chanukah at the Bend" are free to all participants. Traditional Jewish foods and beverages will be made fresh onsite (with no shortage of potato latkes). Carts will deliver food and beverages to cars so no one has to leave their area. Carts will also be delivering crafts and activities for children to enjoy in or around their vehicles.
Live entertainment will be placed throughout the event and on stage with a large monitor for everyone to enjoy the festive atmosphere and ceremony. Lighting the menorah candles will have the scenic Ashley River behind the stage.
Traditionally known as "Chanukah on the Square," "Chanukah at The Bend" is the same event but at a new location and drive-in style to accommodate a safe experience for attendees.
This is the largest annual Jewish event in the state of South Carolina thanks to contributors including The College of Charleston Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program and Chabad of Charleston - Center for Jewish Life and the Low Country, have partnered with the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs and many other community organizations to host.
This event is produced with appropriate safety precautions. Everyone is expected to wear their mask.
For more event information or questions, contact Susie Tecklenburg at admin@jewishchs.org.