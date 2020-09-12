HALOS recognizes kinship caregivers during Kinship Care Month

HALOS, a tri-county nonprofit that supports kinship caregivers, recognizes the tremendous sacrifices that grandparents, relatives, and friends make in order to keep children out of foster care with strangers. As September has been declared Kinship Care month by Governor Henry McMaster, HALOS is raising awareness about the critical contributions of kinship caregivers to keep children with family.
"Kinship caregivers work tirelessly all year to raise other people's children. HALOS is happy to celebrate these loving caregivers in September for the sacrifices they make year round to take care of children in our community,” said HALOS Executive Director, Kim Clifton. “Many kinship caregivers are parenting a second time around and they have our deepest admiration and respect.”
"I commend HALOS on their work to prioritize families and support kinship caregivers," said DSS State Director Michael Leach. "As South Carolina's first nonprofit dedicated exclusively to kinship caregivers, HALOS' work is crucial for the support of kinship caregivers who often live at or below the poverty level. When children are taken out of their home, it is our responsibility to place them in the most loving, safe place possible and research shows that kinship care increases the likelihood of that child's success. I encourage our community to not only recognize kinship caregivers in September but year-round for the important work they are doing to support our future generations."
As a response to the increase in need around COVID-19, HALOS is asking the community to visit www.charlestonhalos.org for donations. Kinship caregivers can also visit HALOS’ website and find resources to navigate COVID-19 and more.
Now, more than ever, kinship families need your help. The majority of these families live below the poverty level and can face financial instability and food insecurity. If you are interested in donating or advocating for HALOS, visit the website at www.charlestonhalos.org.