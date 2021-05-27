Half the ball, twice the fun: Half Rubber World Series Tournament slated for June 19

The Low Country is rich in traditions, but one many people may not be familiar with is the game called half rubber (or half-rubber and halfrubber). Although the game's place of origin is up for debate, it definitely began in the American South in the early 1900’s. Both Charleston and Savannah, GA claim to be the birthplace of the sport.
Either way, the Town of Mount Pleasant Recreation Department plans to support the game through a Half Rubber World Series Tournament to be held on June 19 at the Jones Center on Egypt Road in Mount Pleasant.
Newcomers are welcome. Teams of three to four people, ages 16 or older, should register no later than June 11. Contact Scott at SKoth@tompsc.com for more information.
The game is somewhat similar to stickball or baseball, however, half rubber has no bases, and the game is, quite literally, played with half a ball. In the Lowcountry, the game has been played for many years on streets, parks, and beaches. Half rubber game enthusiasts often have preferences as to the surface they enjoy play on – sand, hard courts or grass. Half rubber involves a batter (obviously) and a pitcher, catcher and at least one fielder.
While the game’s popularity has waxed and waned over the years, the Town of Mount Pleasant seeks to renew interest in this historic Southern game.
Be sure to register for the Half Rubber World Series Tournament by June 11. No prior experience necessary. Half the ball. Twice the fun.