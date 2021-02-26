Good Governance Symposium launched by League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area is launching their inaugural Good Governance Symposium Series.
Voting Rights
This series is being held in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of South Carolina, local leagues across the state, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the College of Charleston Political Science Department, local chambers of commerce, and ACLU of SC.
As our nation sees unprecedented levels of partisanship division, now more than ever, thoughtful, non-partisan discussion of public policy issues and topics is essential. It is a role the League of Women Voters is both committed to and well-positioned to execute.
This series will promote education and awareness relating to critical good government issues that impact national, state, and local governance through five sessions. Each session will include accompanying “pre-reading” materials and will end with a “Call to Action” to advocate for state and federal legislation to help address these critical issues.
The sessions are free and open to the public, and will be held virtually. Registration for the first event, is March 1 at 6 p.m. and is now open.
Session I: Voting Rights, March 1, 6 p.m.
This important first session lays the stage for the entire series. It explores the history of the Voting Rights Act, attempts to dismantle the legislation, including the impacts of Shelby County v. Holder (2013), recent voting restrictions and solutions to move forward and ensure every person has a voice.
Keynote Speaker is Leah Aden, Deputy Director of Litigation at the NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund (LDF).
Panelists: Susan Dunn, Legal Director, ACLU of South Carolina; Lynn Teague, Vice President of Issues and Action, League of Women Voters South Carolina.
Note: the League will host a corresponding book club discussion of Give us the Ballot by Ari Berman on March 6.
Session II: Redistricting Reform, March 22 at 6 p.m.
Fair Maps are critical to our democracy. This session will offer a redistricting “101” by Ruth Henderson of the Campaign Legal Center to ground people in the importance of this topic. The participants will then hear from the League’s State Redistricting Committee about actions the League will take and how you can help.
Session III: Electoral College and Institutional Reforms, April 12 at 6 p.m.
This session will explore institutional reform options to the Electoral College and U.S. Senate, including the “Popular Vote Pact” and filibuster reform. There will be a discussion on the League’s position on a Constitutional Convention and share ideas for future reforms.
Session IV: Dark Money and Campaign Finance, May 10 at 6 p.m.
Each year we see the outsized influence of “dark money” in campaigns, and each year it gets worse. This session discusses the history of money in politics and solutions to prioritize transparency in our elections.
Session V: Election & Voting Systems and Approaches, June 7 at 6 p.m.
This final session will explore “out-of-the-box” approaches to increase representation in our elections. It will look at changes to how we vote, including: Rank Choice Voting, Jungle Primaries, Straight-ticket Voting, Single Member vs. At-Large Districts and Citizen-led Ballot Initiatives in South Carolina.