Get active and give back with Island Brands USA

Island Brands USA has announced their partnership with Soles4Souls and local gyms in the southeast. As part of their launch of Island Active, Island brands has joined forces with local gyms and fitness studios to host shoe drives in Charleston and throughout the southeast.
Island Active is a premium light beer made with clean ingredients, and no fillers or preservatives. Island Brands has put major emphasis on partnering with local fitness communities to facilitate the launch.
“Our team strives to consistently incorporate non-profit components into our programming,” said Meghan Hansen, Director of Marketing for Island Brands USA. “We love the idea of promoting sustainability while providing shoes to people in need. Soles for Souls is a perfect compliment to Island Active, without shoes it’s pretty hard to lead a productive and active lifestyle.”
Soles4Souls is on a mission to create sustainable jobs and provide relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. They turn unwanted shoes into opportunity, by putting them to good use - providing relief, creating jobs and empowering people to break the cycle of poverty.
“We are excited to work with Island Brands to spread our mission throughout their footprint, we believe this just the beginning of a really great partnership,” said Pattie Graben, Vice President of Business Development for Soles4Souls.
Throughout the summer, Island brands will be partnering with gyms and fitness studios to host shoe drives and promote their new brand! With the help of Tropic Ocean Airways, once someone donates shoes they will be eligible to enter a giveaway to win a trip to the Bahamas.
Help spread good vibes by introducing Island Active and Soles4Souls shoe drive to your gym or fitness studio. Fill out this form and the Island Brands team will coordinate everything.
Check out which gyms are already hosting drives in Charleston:
- Burn Boot Camp Summerville
- Burn Boot Camp Goose Creek
- Burn Boot Camp North Charleston
- Burn Boot Camp West Ashley
- Burn Boot Camp Mount Pleasant
- Mount Pleasant CycleBar
- JD Fitness
- Rockbox Fitness Mount Pleasant
- Flex-Able Mount Pleasant
- Flex-Able Charleston
To learn more, visit islandcoastallager.com and soles4souls.org.