Free virtual diabetes education available with Wando Public Library

Many in Charleston County know the sentence, “You have diabetes,” opens the door to numerous unknowns, even years after diagnosis. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed. There is a lot to learn and deal with: new terminology, understanding carbohydrates, juggling medications, and more. The information, stigma, and continuous effort can become overwhelming. Burnout is common. Managing an ever-changing disease – no matter which type it is – demands a lot of mental and physical energy plus determination. But your local library is here to help.
Join the Wando Public Library for Living Well With Diabetes, a free and virtual monthly diabetes education series for those affected by diabetes. Sessions are taught on the third Wednesday of each month by experienced Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist, Samantha Zito.
“I have a passion for working with people with diabetes and providing education to empower people to make informed decisions about their health,” Zito said.
Throughout the four-month series, learn about topics ranging from healthy eating and blood sugar monitoring to physical activity and problem-solving, and much more. Zito said the series is “an avenue to increase access to free diabetes education in an effort to improve quality of life and overall well being.”
Whether you are newly diagnosed or in need of a refresher, this series is for you. Designed for people with pre-diabetes, Type 1 diabetes, and Type 2 diabetes, each session also includes a question-and-answer time. As Zito emphasized, “The greatest wealth is health!”
The series runs at noon on Wednesdays: February 17, March 17, and April 21. The February session will look at medications for diabetes. A virtual link in the Events Calendar on the CCPL website will direct you to the live webinar, and no additional software or accounts are required.
For each session’s topic and more information, call the Wando library at 843-805-6888 or visit the Events Calendar found at ccpl.org .