Free virtual diabetes education available with Wando Public Library

Dorathea Chaplin works in Adult Services at Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd, 843-805-6888, www.ccpl.org. She was interested in health even before her diagnosis of Type 1 Diabetes as an adult and wishes she had known where to find resources when caring for her mother. It is now her mission to improve health literacy, keep her houseplants alive, and eventually become a panda wrangler.