Free flu shots now available for Veterans

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s outpatient clinics in North Charleston and Goose Creek are offering free flu shots to enrolled Veterans. A season of influenza and COVID-19 could have a serious impact on Veterans, so it is more important than ever for Veterans to get a flu shot this year. Each clinic has a plan to provide vaccinations to Veterans in a safe, convenient, COVID-19-aware manner.
Drive-up flu shots are available at the Goose Creek and North Charleston (Trident) VA Outpatient Clinic from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Oct. 31. For drive- up clinics, Veterans are asked to please park in the designated parking spaces and wear short-sleeve shirts. Drive-up flu shot options are extended at North Charleston from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-in flu shots are available at Goose Creek from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary for drive-up or walk-in flu shots.
The North Charleston VA Outpatient Clinic will also be hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday, October 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information on flu shots for Veterans, visit www.charleston.va.gov/flu.asp.
Locations:
- North Charleston (Trident) VA Outpatient Clinic: 9237 University Blvd.
- Goose Creek VA Outpatient Clinic: 2418 NNPTC Circle on Joint Base Charleston