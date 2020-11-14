You are the owner of this article.
Free fares for students using CARTA now permanent

The ​Charleston Area Transportation Authority (CARTA)​ Board of Directors voted at its most recent meeting to implement a permanent policy allowing students in grades K-12 to ride at no cost as part of the system’s Free  Student Fare initiative. 

The fare structure had previously been in place as a pilot program since early 2019 and has seen monthly ridership surpass 7,000. 

“The Free Student Fare initiative permanently eliminates a mobility barrier for students, sets the stage for the next generation of transit ridership and offers relief to parents  whose children ride CARTA,” said CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings.  “Getting to school, recreational activities or a part-time job is easier than ever for  students and making those connections for free today allows kids to get comfortable with public transit.” 

The Free Student Fare program is available to all public and private school students and applies to all CARTA services. Children under 5 also ride for free. Student IDs are recommended when boarding.

