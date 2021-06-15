Free admission for dads at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum on Father's Day

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will offer free admission to dads on Father’s Day, June 20.
Hours on Sunday are 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The ticketing office closes at 5 p.m.
The day could be a great chance for families to take the new guided Captain’s Tour (not included in admission). The tour is an hour and 15 minutes long and includes access aboard a B-25, the Yorktown’s foc’s’le and Captain’s Quarters. Those areas are all not included in normal self-guided tours. The Captain’s Tour costs $15 in addition to admission.
For more information, visit https://www.patriotspoint.org/plan-your-visit/