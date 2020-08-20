Fort Sullivan DAR celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment

Members of Fort Sullivan Chapter DAR celebrated the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment by dressing in white accented with yellow roses. Pictured (from left) on the front row are Joye Ridgeway, Barbara Nourie Dolly Hamlin, Annie Malloy, Laura Malloy and Mary Ann Marwick. Pictured (from left) on the second row are Joyce Newman, Eliza Terrell and Nancy Mikell. Pictured (from left) on the third row are Maggie Adams and Jacki Bracewell.