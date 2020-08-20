Fort Sullivan DAR celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment

At its August meeting, the Fort Sullivan Chapter NSDAR celebrated the 100th anniversary of female citizens gaining the right to vote in all elections throughout the nation.
When Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify in August 1920, the 19th Amendment was officially adopted, adding this sentence to the U.S. Constitution: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” The chapter secured proclamations from the mayor of Charleston and the governor of South Carolina to celebrate this historic anniversary.
A brief synopsis of historical events leading to the 19th amendment begins with the July 1848 gathering at Seneca Falls, N.Y., the first women’s rights conference. Both women and men assembled to discuss popular support for gender equality in the United States. The Civil War and subsequent Reconstruction took attention from the women’s suffrage movement. but the 1910s were a decade of widespread progressive reforms.
In October 1918, the 19th Amendment passed the House of Representatives. President Wilson addressed the Senate to support women’s suffrage, but it failed by two votes. Advocates continued to march, to wear white clothing, and to lobby senators until it passed in June 1919. This allowed the amendment to go to each state for ratification. Women traveled throughout the nation urging state legislators to vote for ratification.
By August 1920, 35 states had ratified and seven states, including South Carolina, had rejected ratification. Thus, Tennessee was the last opportunity. Activists in Tennessee in favor of the amendment brought yellow roses to pin on the lapels of Tennessee legislators; and activists opposed to the amendment brought red roses.
Just one vote in Tennessee made the difference – a legislator who had declared his opposition to the amendment received a note from his mother, encouraging him to do the right thing. And he did! That vote occurred on Aug. 18, 1920.
The DAR connection is an important one. The four women credited with founding DAR on Oct. 11, 1890, are Mary Desha, Eugenia Washington, Mary Lockwood, and Ellen Walworth. While each founder supported women’s suffrage, only Mary Lockwood lived to see the 19th Amendment become reality. Prominent activists Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, and Julia Ward Howe were also DAR members, none of whom lived to see the 19th Amendment enacted.
Fort Sullivan members at the August chapter meeting wore yellow roses and shared their understanding of the hardship women encountered in attempting to secure their right to vote, including women who were jailed for marching; some went on hunger strikes to protest the imprisonment. We owe these and other suffragists a huge debt of gratitude, best paid by actually voting in every election.