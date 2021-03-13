Fort Sullivan Chapter NSDAR held awards and certificates ceremony

The Fort Sullivan Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution held an awards and certificate ceremony by Zoom on March 4.
After brief opening remarks by Regent Barbara L. Nourie, chapter member Joanne Kassis introduced a video prepared by the SCDAR 2020 Teacher of American History, Leslie Sullivan of Palmetto Scholars Academy. Sullivan was the 2019 Fort Sullivan Teacher of American History as well.
Lynn Graves, chair of the American History Committee, presented the winners of the American History Essay Contest, both from The Charleston Catholic School. Andrés Jakimiw was fifth grade winner, and Sarah Ross was sixth grade winner. Fifth grade teacher Donna Cleary, Principal Fred McKay, and the children’s parents also joined the presentation by Zoom. The essay topic was “The Boston Massacre.”
Nourie presented the DAR Good Citizen award to Owen Chapman, a senior at Academic Magnet High School. His guidance counselor Donna Taylor and his parents also joined in on Zoom. Owen’s essay was in response to the prompt: “How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?” He is in the process of selecting a university for the fall.
Chapter Historian Burnetta Schrecker presented the chapter’s Outstanding Junior Award to her granddaughter, Britney Schrecker, a student at Clemson. Britney joined the meeting by Zoom to thank the chapter and especially her grandmother for this award. Britney joined the chapter in 2018.
Community Service awards were presented to winners in absentia. Chapter Treasurer Joye Ridgeway presented an award to Katie Dahlheim, Founder of the Lowcountry Blessing Box Project. This project, launched in the spring 2017, has resulted in the creation of 175 boxes in the area, as well as boxes in other parts of the state.
Nourie presented an award to Lance Cp. Griffin Allison, SC Department of Natural Resources. In mid-December 2020, he rescued a driver from a burning car near Awendaw.
The remainder of the awards recognized outstanding service work done by chapter members on behalf of the committees they represent. Recording Secretary Joyce Newman received an award for chairing the American Indians Committee, since 2018. Her monthly reports have focused on the contributions of outstanding female Native Americans. Former regent Mary Ann Marwick presented the award.
Corresponding Secretary Dolly Hamlin presented the Community Classroom award to First Vice-Regent Maggie Adams. Although COVID-19 restrictions prevented volunteers from entering most classrooms, Maggie prepared lesson plans for friends, family and neighbors who were working with children at home. Maggie herself tutored neighborhood children and family members.
Jacki Bracewell, registrar, received the Conservation Committee award from Joyce Newman. These two members co-chair the committee and present monthly information on ways for chapter members to be more eco-aware.
Debbie Owens, chair of the Service to Veterans committee, received an award for her work from Joye Ridgeway. Owens works with the chapter to collect items for the VA Pantry, the VA Hospital, for veterans for the holidays, and for veteran families who have newborns and need baby supplies.
Nourie also presented a local history advocate award to member Carol Wood. For several years, Wood has organized history walks for the chapter and has arranged for chapter meetings at historic sites. In April the chapter will meet at Drayton Hall, and later that month the group will take a history walk, centered on the 230th anniversary of George Washington’s visit to Charleston. Carol Wood organized these two events as well.
Burnetta Schrecker presented the DAR Schools Award to member Kate Stanton. Both of these members have supported Tamassee DAR School over many years, visiting the campus, celebrating Tamassee’s 100th anniversary, and making countless trips to the upstate to deliver items for sale in the Tamassee Thrift Shop.
Dolly Hamlin received the Outstanding Support of the DAR Magazine Award. She increased chapter subscription rates during 2020 from 19 to 33, and growing. The magazine, American Spirit, arrives in mailboxes six times a year, with information not only about NSDAR, but about historic sites and figures. In recent issues there were features on the American College of Building Arts and on the “Clap Your Hands” service project, both of importance to the chapter.
Joye Ridgeway presented the Volunteer Information Specialist Committee award to committee chair, Theresa Gordon. Gordon designed a pedestal which will be installed at the Old Exchange Building during the SCDAR Spring Conference in mid-March. This is a four-sided pedestal which features the chapter, SCDAR, NSDAR and the Old Exchange Building, each with an NFC (Near Field Communication) chip for more detailed, current information.
Finally, the Women’s Issues Committee, received an award for their refurbishment of a bedroom at My Sister’s House. This was the culmination of a year long project, delayed by COVID-19 restrictions, but completed in December 2020 with the virtual dedication of that room. Committee members Dolly Hamlin (chair of the project), Maggie Adams, and Barbara Pace, Chaplain.
DAR is a service organization. The awards reflect their dedication to the three missions of education, historic preservation, and patriotism through the work of our service committees.