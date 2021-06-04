Fort Sullivan Chapter DAR receives awards

Fort Sullivan Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) received awards from the South Carolina DAR and from the National Society DAR at the 125th SC State DAR Conference held in Charleston.
Members gathered to host President General Denise Doring VanBuren, six visiting state Regents, and members from across South Carolina.
Fort Sullivan received a Chapter Achievement Award from National Society DAR, and a certificate for perfect participation in the President General’s Project.
Two certificates from the Southeastern Division were awarded: Arts & Music which featured artist Mary Whyte, and the Charleston Symphony Salute to Vets through Art and Music. The second award was for the chapter’s work with My Sisters House.
South Carolina DAR awarded Fort Sullivan Chapter First place in Women in American History to Jean Hutchinson.
Nancy Herritage was recognized as a Members Course Graduate and Barbara Nourie as a New Horizons Course Graduate.
Katie Herritage was named as Fort Sullivan’s Chapter Outstanding Junior. Maggie Adams was recognized for delivering a speech at Battery Gadsden’s Cultural Center’s Carolina Day program. Barbara Nourie and Mary Ann Marwick received certificates for supporting SCDAR District VI.
Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Fort Sullivan Chapter accomplished many goals in support of education, patriotism, and historic preservation.
Chapter award certificates were issued for: Project Patriot; National Defense for support of ROTC/JROTC programs; outstanding work in Americanism; American Indian education; contributing to Stamps for the Wounded; George Washington’s Birthday tea and program; Service to America project; DAR scholarships; support for Tamassee DAR School; Second Place for Flag of the US Participation; Outstanding Support of Veterans.
Fort Sullivan Chapter was also recognized for holding a special chapter meeting on the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment which ensured women’s suffrage.
The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children. The Fort Sullivan Chapter is located in Charleston.