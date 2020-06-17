Five years: Remembering the Emanuel Nine

On June 17, 2015 nine lives were taken inside Mother Emanuel AME Church downtown Charleston after a shooting.
The victims included six women and three men, all African-American members of the church. Eight died at the scene and one died at the hospital. Five individuals survived the gunfire.
Today marks the five-year anniversary of this tragedy. The Emanuel Nine that lost their lives are both remembered and honored:
- Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney, 41
- Cynthia Marie Graham Hurd, 54
- Susie J. Jackson, 87
- Ethel Lee Lance, 70
- Rev. Depayne Vontrease Middleton, 49
- Tywanza Kibwe Diop Sanders, 26
- Rev. Daniel Lee Simmons, 74
- Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45
- Myra Singleton Quarles Thompson, 59
View the Moultrie News' photo gallery taken on June 18, 2018 at the Mother Emanuel AME Church memorial online here.