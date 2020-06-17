Five years: Remembering the Emanuel Nine

On June 17, 2015 nine lives were taken inside Mother Emanuel AME Church downtown Charleston after a shooting.

The victims included six women and three men, all African-American members of the church. Eight died at the scene and one died at the hospital. Five individuals survived the gunfire. 

Today marks the five-year anniversary of this tragedy. The Emanuel Nine that lost their lives are both remembered and honored:

  • Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney, 41 
  • Cynthia Marie Graham Hurd, 54 
  • Susie J. Jackson, 87
  • Ethel Lee Lance, 70 
  • Rev. Depayne Vontrease Middleton, 49 
  • Tywanza Kibwe Diop Sanders, 26
  • Rev. Daniel Lee Simmons, 74
  • Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45
  • Myra Singleton Quarles Thompson, 59

View the Moultrie News' photo gallery taken on June 18, 2018 at the Mother Emanuel AME Church memorial online here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News