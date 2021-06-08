Fitness instructor brings encouragement and energy to senior living home

Fitness participants at Somerby Senior Living in Mount Pleasant are welcomed to class by a contagious smile and engaging personality.
As a fitness instructor and rehabilitation aid with TxTeam at Somerby, Dejevon Mazyck, who goes by Dej, does more than make sure residents prioritize health and fitness. He checks in on anyone he hasn’t seen in a while to make sure they are doing okay. Especially during the pandemic, Mazyck wanted to ensure residents weren’t feeling isolated or depressed.
“You can’t go exercise if you’re not happy,” Mazyck said. “That brain and that body has to be linked.”
Sometimes a simple joke would brighten a resident’s day and Mazyck is well known at Somerby for his jokes. Not because they’re necessarily funny, but because they are so corny they make people laugh. Even Mazyck’s young children have told their teacher that their dad goes to work and tells jokes. He said the teacher mistakenly thought he was a comedian.
However, mistaking Mazyck for a performer is entirely possible after watching him lead an exercise class. He sings loudly to the song YMCA, claps along to the Hokey Pokey and leads a boxing routine to the Rocky theme song. He said his prior career as a professional wrestler helps with the performance aspect. As a wrestler, he had to use energy to keep the audience engaged. He said it was not that different from motivating a class full of seniors to keep going during an exercise class.
Mazyck said if he’s not giving his all, he can’t expect the residents to do the same.
His favorite exercise song to lead the residents is “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. One man shows up just to hear Mazyck scream “alive” at the end of the verse. He laughs watching Mazyck and then goes on with his day. Mazyck said as long as he can make the residents laugh and enjoy themselves, then he’s done his job.
After nearly five years at Somerby, Mazyck said it’s the best job he’s ever had. “It might be my job, but I really think it’s my purpose.”
At the start of each fitness class, the residents embrace themselves with a big hug. To Mazyck, this gesture represents the community’s family-like bond.
“I love a lot of these people more than some of my own blood relatives,” Mazyck said. “I feel real genuine love for them and you can’t fake real genuine love.”
Before starting at Somerby, Mazyck worked as a maintenance supervisor for a hotel and was unexpectedly let go due to the company’s structural changes. He was left with the opportunity to change careers. At the time, he already had his personal training certification and worked with a few clients, so he decided to switch gears and work with the senior population. It was something he always wanted to do and felt like it was a natural fit.
Kelly Van Vliet, team leader with TxTeam, said the therapy team is blessed to have Mazyck on their staff. “Dej is such an incredible motivator and makes you feel like you want to do it,” she said.
Mazyck said coordination exercises are his favorites with residents because they combine left and right brain techniques. He said the residents gripe a bit about the coordination exercises, but they actually love them. “We got to keep learning new things and we got to keep the shop open,” he said.
Those exercises are especially important for a class he leads with Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.
One piece of advice that Mazyck carries with him is that if you find a job where you can work from the heart, your pockets might be hurting, but at least you’re happy. Mazyck said his job at Somerby makes others happy, which in turn brings him joy.