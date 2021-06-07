First Sweetgrass Half Marathon a big success

The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department’s first Sweetgrass Half Marathon, held May 22, was a runaway hit.
The event, held in the north end of Mount Pleasant, started and ended at the Park West Recreation Complex. The 13.1-mile course ran through Park West, Darrell Creek and Carolina Park.
On the bright, sunny morning, the runners enjoyed marsh views along Darrell Creek and the picturesque neighborhood of Carolina Park. Although the course is primarily flat and fast, it became a bit more challenging as temperatures began to climb. The inaugural event ran from 8 to 11 a.m.
Nearly 400 entrants ran the half marathon. This diverse group of runners represented the Carolinas along with other states, including Georgia, Alabama, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. Racers for Pacers, an organization that provides running chairs for individuals with disabilities who cannot run on their own, also participated in the half marathon race.
Participants were positive and upbeat throughout the event, as were event organizers. “This year’s race was a huge success, and we plan to build on this event in the future,” said Recreation Committee Chair, Gary Santos.
Key results:
Overall Female
- Lora Thomas of Mount Pleasant, SC – 1:31:22
- Bethany Early of Greer, SC – 1:37:38
- Christinia Couper of Charleston, SC -1:38:33
Overall Male
- Carson Archie of Charleston, SC – 1:19:52
- Jason Annan of Mount Pleasant, SC – 1:22:48
- Steven Hensley of Bristol, VA – 1:24:28