First day of fall newborns

Updated: September 23, 2020 @ 12:29 pm
Baby Boy Banks was born on Monday, Sept. 21 to parents Chris and Jenna Abetz of Mount Pleasant.
Baby Girl Kamryn was born on Monday, Sept. 21 to Mom Ashley Smith and Dad Sidney Shaw Jr. of Summerville.
Baby Boy Matthew was born on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to parents Matt and Rachel of Mount Pleasant.
East Cooper Medical Center celebrated the first day of fall with three adorable newborns.
