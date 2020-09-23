You have permission to edit this article.
First day of fall newborns

East Cooper Medical Center celebrated the first day of fall with three adorable newborns. 

Baby Banks_HighRes.JPG

Baby Boy Banks was born on Monday, Sept. 21 to parents Chris and Jenna Abetz of Mount Pleasant.
Baby Kamryn_HighRes.JPG

Baby Girl Kamryn was born on Monday, Sept. 21 to Mom Ashley Smith and Dad Sidney Shaw Jr. of Summerville.
Baby Matthew_HighRes.JPG

Baby Boy Matthew was born on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to parents Matt and Rachel of Mount Pleasant.

