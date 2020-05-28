First Citizens Bank donation supports Water Mission’s commercial flight disaster treatment unit

Water Mission, a non-profit Christian engineering organization, is developing a new, portable, safe water unit that will expedite first responders’ ability to provide clean, safe water when first arriving in a disaster area. Safe water is the number one need following any disaster, and First Citizens Bank’s donation will allow Water Mission to more rapidly respond with life-saving clean water solutions.
“First Citizens Bank is honored to support Water Mission and the important work it does around the world, bringing clean water to all and contributing as an immediate stabilizing role,” said Virginia Lee, senior vice president and commercial banker at First Citizens Bank. “We’re pleased that our donation will increase Water Mission’s capabilities to respond more quickly to future disasters through compact, easily transportable water purification units that are designed for convenient transfer by commercial flight.”
The ability to fly safe-water systems on commercial airlines improves response times and decreases costs. These flight-ready systems are engineered with a compact footprint, designed to fit in a suitcase and feature increased capacity providing four times the volume of water compared to other existing commercial solutions.
“Water Mission’s years of experience responding to natural disasters and emergency situations has taught us that a more rapid response results in saving more lives,” said Water Mission Innovation Engineer, Timothy Darms. “First Citizens Bank’s contribution enhances our ability to quickly deploy sustainable safe water solutions following a disaster, ensuring that survivors have immediate access to safe water.”