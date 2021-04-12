Fido Fest will benefit Charleston Animal Society

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and Hairy Winston Pet Boutique have partnered to host the fifth annual Fido Fest to benefit Charleston Animal Society on April 24 from noon to 3 p.m. at The Oaks, Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, across from Barnes & Noble.
Celebrate your furry friends with an afternoon of pet-friendly fun that will include:
- Fido Marketplace featuring local vendors such as Charleston Animal Society, Hairy Winston Pet Boutique, Beau & Ro, Chambers K9 Training, Pleasant Pet Services, Local Dog, Jeanne Taylor Photography, Park West Vet and Stay at Park West Vet, Meow, Bark and Board, Ivy Chiropractic Studio, Guild Mortgage, Mount Pleasant Family Martial Arts and more.
- Pet adoptions and fundraising activities with Charleston Animal Society.
- Mini-training sessions with Chambers K9Training.
- Live music with Charleston’s own Fowl Play Band.
- Dog or Paw wood coasters with AR Workshop, only $5 each with 100% percent of proceeds donated to Charleston Animal Society.
- Snacks and drinks featuring Burtons Grill, Madrigals Tacos + Latin Cuisine, New Dog Hot Dogs, Holy City Homemade Italian Ice, Holy City Popcorn and cookie.dough.love.
- Emceed by Brian Cleary of 92.5 Kickin’ Chicken.
- Contests, giveaways and more.