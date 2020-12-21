Farm Bureau Insurance and Charleston County Farm Bureau spread holiday cheer

Charleston County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau Insurance agents brought a little more joy to this holiday season by helping those in the community.
The local offices donated $750 to Windwood Family Services. Windwood Family Services is a farm that serves at-risk youth and families. The organization’s mission is to provide “help, hope, and healing through behavioral, educational, and therapeutic interventions which enhance social functioning and well-being, ensures safety, and works to achieve positive permanency for children and families in our community.
The donation is part of a company sponsored holiday community outreach program called Farm Bureau Cares. Through Farm Bureau Cares, county Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina provide a monetary donation during December to help a family or charity of their choice. Each local donation made by the County Farm Bureau and local agents is matched by Farm Bureau Insurance.
This holiday season, more than $47,000 was donated statewide through Farm Bureau Cares to assist charities and countless individuals.