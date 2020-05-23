Family Connection of SC and SC Department of Education launch Text 2 Read program

Family Connection of South Carolina (FCSC) and the South Carolina Department of Education have launched a new program called Text 2 Read for parents of preschoolers. Parents can use their cell phone to text T2R to 734-5BOOK52 (734-526-6552) to receive free weekly text messages offering practical tips and activities to promote reading readiness. Texts are created from South Carolina’s early learning standards and are segmented for early preschoolers, 36-48 months old or older preschoolers, 48-60 months old.
“Text 2 Read is a confidential, easy-to-use resource for parents to help prepare their child for Kindergarten and becoming ready to read” said Amy Holbert, CEO of Family Connection of South Carolina. “Parents and caregivers play an important role in supporting their child’s literacy development. This program is aimed to improve reading ability, comprehension and language skills of young learners and promote interaction between parent and child.”
Text 2 Read also provides parents with information to monitor their child’s growth and developmental milestones. Parents could begin signing up for the program on May 18. Messages will be sent each Friday at 3 p.m. starting on May 22.
Family Connection of SC is South Carolina’s Parent Training Information Center (PTI), offering workshops, community events and parent-to-parent support to connect parents with services their child may need. For more information on Text 2 Read or Family Connection services, please visit familyconnetionsc.org or by call 1-800-578-8750 or Para Espanol 1-888-808-7462.