Fake police calls are a new scam

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office cautions citizens that any phone call from a subject claiming to be a law enforcement officer demanding payment is a scam.
Recently, several citizens reported that people claiming to be law enforcement are demanding fines for various reasons.
These people identify themselves using names of local law enforcement officers, and often demand payment by gift cards.
Citizens should never provide personal information (social security number, bank account, credit card or gift card numbers, etc.). Do not comply with these demands, and immediately hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency. No law enforcement officer or agency will demand payment for missed court dates, jury duty, or for owed taxes.
For more information on scams go to: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts.