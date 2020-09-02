Etiwan District to host a 'Join Scouting Drive-Thru'

If one thing is certain during this year, we could all benefit from spending a little more time outdoors. It is no secret that our mental and physical health is benefited from getting outside, but unfortunately, we have not been able to experience nearly as much of that sunshine and fresh air this year given the pandemic.
The Boy Scouts of America has the perfect opportunity for your family. With each of our programs now serving all youth, there has never been a better time for you to become one of the over 165 million Americans who have joined in our mission of preparing young people. Our programs include Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venture Scouts, Sea Scouts and soon STEM Scouting will be an option as well.
Scouting offers families a wide range of fun and engaging activities, puts our community’s youth in leadership positions among their peers, and instills character growth that will guide them for a lifetime. As a Scouting family you will become part of both a local network of dedicated volunteers and Scouting families in the Coastal Carolina Council, as well as a national network of Boy Scouts of America locations, resources, and opportunities.
The Etiwan District will be hosting a Join Scouting Drive-Thru on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6-7:30 p.m. at All Saints Lutheran Church, on Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant.
We invite you to safely meet the leadership, ask questions and hopefully find the right fit for your family. To see what local Scouting opportunities are nearest you, please visit BeAScout.org.