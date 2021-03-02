Essay judge appreciates contest is bipartisan effort

This year’s Constitution Essay Contest is on the first amendment within the context of the Constitution, a topic that can easily reveal one’s political beliefs. As a second-time Constitution Essay Judge, Colleen Condon appreciates that the contest is a bipartisan effort because discussing the Constitution is naturally political.
“While it’s something that is political, this is simply a bipartisan effort to give people a chance to expound on their beliefs,” Condon said. “I’m pleased to help provide that bipartisanship.”
Condon has been the chair for the Charleston Democratic Party since the spring of 2019. The chair for the Charleston County Republican Party, Maurice Washington, is also an essay contest judge.
Condon served as a councilmember for Charleston County Council for 11 years and focused on quality of life issues in the Charleston area. Currently, she is a partner at Condon Family Law, LLC.
One aspect Condon is looking for in the essays is thought provoking ideas. Last year, she enjoyed reading about how people viewed the Constitution. “Seeing different people’s perspectives and how they justified their political beliefs was really interesting,” she said.
She was impressed with the quality of writing across the various age groups. This year, she is especially looking forward to seeing the “shining examples of Charleston students’ writing.”
She said the contest gives writers the opportunity to be challenged intellectually on Constitutional concepts. “I think it’s great for people to understand the tremendous freedoms and responsibilities created by our Constitution,” Condon said.
“There are a lot of people who do not understand the Bill of Rights was added after the Constitution. So much of what we think of as the Constitution is in the Bill of Rights and it’s a great opportunity to dig in and understand more about it,” she said.
The essay contest began on Feb. 3 and ends on Wednesday, March 17.
Only online submissions are accepted. For more information about the contest and to submit an essay, go to moultrienews.com/constitution-essay.
The contest is open to both students and adults. Students from local middle and high schools are encouraged to participate.
The teacher with the most students from their classes participating in the contest will receive $250.
The top essay in each of the three age categories will be awarded a cash prize:
Middle School winner — $100
High School winner — $250
Adult winner — $500
Essays must be double-spaced in 12 point Times New Roman font. Middle school students should write no more than 300 words. High school student and adult essays should be no more than 500 words.