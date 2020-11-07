Erosion control structures sunk to add to Charleston's artificial reef

Experimental concrete structures are among the most recent additions to Charleston's artificial reef system offshore.
Biologists constructed and sunk a number of new concrete designs at the popular Charleston 60’ Reef. Using octagonal structures originally developed for erosion control, biologists constructed eight towers of various heights and configurations to provide fish habitat on the seafloor.
"These have not been used specifically as fish habitat before," said Robert Martore, who leads the agency's artificial reef program. "We will monitor the structures, and if they attract and hold significant numbers of fishes, we will construct more and distribute them along the coast."
Artificial reefs play a similar role in the ocean as coral reefs, which cannot grow in the temperate waters off the coast of South Carolina. These human-built structures are typically placed on areas of seafloor with little natural relief, improving habitat and spawning grounds for a diverse array of fish and marine life – and in turn attracting recreational divers and anglers.
SCDNR biologists have been constructing artificial reefs to improve offshore fish populations and fishing opportunities for over 40 years, sinking everything from bridge spans to military vehicles to subway cars. The environmental benefits of artificial reefs are twofold, as they recycle materials that would otherwise be destined for landfills in addition to expanding critical habitat for offshore fish. Structures intended for artificial reefs undergo a long and rigorous cleaning process to ensure they’re safe to sink. On average, it takes about six months after being sunk for reef structures to be colonized by marine organisms and become functional fish habitat.