Erin Byrnes recognized as "Spirit of the Chanticleer" award finalist

CONWAY, SC – Erin Byrnes, a physical education major from Mount Pleasant attending Coastal Carolina University, was recently recognized as a "Spirit of the Chanticleer" award finalist.
The goal of the "Spirit of the Chanticleer" award is to recognize students from each class who demonstrate excellence in school spirit as part of Homecoming week.
Applicants must have at least a 2.75 GPA and be in good standing with the university. Their application must demonstrate their involvement on campus and provide a video response to the questions, "What does school spirit mean to you and how do you show it?" and "What is a platform, social awareness issue, non-profits, etc. that you are passionate about and why?"
Six finalists were selected with three coming from primarily in-person classes and three from primarily online classes.
