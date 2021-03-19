Enrollment open for pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinical research trial

Charleston-based Coastal Pediatric Research has been selected by Moderna to conduct their pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trials.
The only South Carolina site to have been awarded the recently closed-to-enrollment 12–17-year-old trial, Coastal Pediatric Research is now accepting registration applications for potential candidates in the six-months to 11-year age group.
Principal investigator, Dr. Robert Cliﬀord, said, “While only part of the equation, pediatric vaccine research and development is integral to combating the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic. As the global research community works together to determine the best way to protect our children, we are encouraged by the enthusiastic response from Lowcountry parents."
Clifford emphasized that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic Coastal Pediatric Associates teammates worked hard to care for those aﬀected by SARS-CoV-2, while also trying to mitigate contagion within the community. "Not limited to those within the Coastal Pediatric Associates family, our research trials are open to all children in the Lowcountry area," he said.
Coastal Pediatric Associates Pediatricians and Coastal Pediatric Research Medical Directors, Drs. Robert Cliﬀord and Stephen Stripling, along with their team of research investigators, will conduct evaluations of potential subjects to determine eligibility for study participation. Preregistration for the six-months to age 11 Moderna trial began March 1.
According to Dr. Stripling, “Coastal Pediatric Research investigators and staﬀ are dedicated to ﬁnding a vaccine that works across all age groups. Beyond our work in the pediatric community, we are equally excited to be partnering with Pﬁzer and Lowcountry obstetricians to help determine the safety and eﬃcacy of their COVID vaccine in pregnant women.”
For additional information, or to request an enrollment consultation for these or other CPR studies, please visit www.CoastalPediatricResearch.com or email clinicaltrials@cpakids.com.