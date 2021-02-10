Editor's Scoop: Speed limit problem on 41/Clements Ferry

David Oyster of Mount Pleasant sent the following concern:
"The speed limit on Highway 41 has become problematic since the installation of a traffic light and opening of the Loews shopping center across from, and at, the entrance of Planters Pointe. A speed limit of 55 is ridiculous in this area. It is 45 from 17 to Harris Teeter, then 55 until the back entrance of Dunes West, then abruptly slows to 35. With all of the development in this area it would be more reasonable to have a consistent speed limit of 45 from Highway 17 to the new SPINX gas station on 41/Clements Ferry split, the entire distance. Then it should slow to 35, as it is now, maybe until the Clements Ferry widening is completed in the distant future."
Pete Poore, director of communications at the South Carolina Department of Transportation checked with the staff at SCDOT's district office and received the following information:
"SCDOT did attempt to collect data for a speed study in 2019 but we never completed the study because the area was under construction at the time and the results were impacted by the construction. Following a discussion at the District Office this morning staff will conduct a speed study to see if a consistent speed through the area is justified (i.e. lower the 55 and raise the 35)."