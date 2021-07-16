ECMC recognizes Courtland Wright as Daisy RN Award winner

East Cooper Medical Center announced that Courtland Wright, RN is their newest Daisy RN Award winner.
Wright, a Charleston resident, began her nursing career at East Cooper Medical Center in May 2017. She currently works as a Registered Nurse in the Labor and Delivery Department.
“I feel so honored to be nominated for and to win the Daisy RN Award,” Wright said. “The words the patient wrote about me brought me to tears! To have a patient recognize the love that I have for my job and take the time to recognize me is truly an honor.”
Wright was nominated for the award by a patient who delivered a baby at East Cooper Medical Center.
The patient wrote:
"There is no award capable of recognizing how extraordinary Courtland was as our nurse for the birth of our first son.
To say we received the most compassionate, comforting and family-like care from Courtland would be an understatement.
From the moment she introduced herself as our nurse, we felt a connection that was beyond what we had prayed for. She was there for us each step through our induction and calmed every fear we had. In the last hour of our labor, before meeting our son, things got very scary.
Our baby had shoulder dystocia and was stuck with very little oxygen pumping to him. As a team of other doctors and nurses were called in, she stayed by our side, holding my hands and reassuring me everything was going to be alright.
When our baby boy finally came out he was limp, blue and barely breathing. As a first-time mom, you can't imagine the fear and heartache this caused me.
Courtland was holding my hand and told me that everything was going to be okay and how strong and wonderful I did. After what felt like hours, we heard our precious boy cry, and it was music to our ears.
Without Courtland there by our sides, holding us, calming us down, and going out of her way to keep us safe, we would not be holding our precious boy here today.
To add to how amazing this woman is, she stayed hours after her shift just to be our nurse as we brought our son into the world. Courtland was not only there for me, but just as present for my husband who felt his world crashing in on him before his own eyes.
She provided the same - exceptional, empathetic, caring, patient care to my husband who felt beyond helpless. There are not enough words to describe how deserving this woman is of this award. We pray that every family delivering a baby has the same relationship and care from their nurse.
We love you, Courtland.”
“The best part of working at East Cooper is getting to work with my incredible coworkers who I also consider to be my close friends,” shared Wright. “The absolute best part of being a labor and delivery nurse is connecting with people. I truly feel honored to get to know my patients and to get to be a part of one of the most important days of their lives.”
East Cooper Medical Center awards nominated nurses with The Daisy Award. The award was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, a cancer patient who lost his battle after a brief period of time. The family was so impressed with the care and compassion the staff showed Patrick, they started a foundation to have a way to honor nurses who demonstrate clinical excellence in a caring and compassionate manor.