EC Meals of Wheels offers new health session on Zoom

East Cooper Meals on Wheels invites public to join them on Zoom for a "Growing Better" session. The free 30-minute learning session is focused on maintaining health and happiness in these uncertain times.
Self-Care: It's Not Just a Theory will be held on Wednesday, January 13, from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Featured Speaker is Tenelle Jones, LMFT, LAC, from MUSC's COVID-19 Resiliency Clinic.
Participants will learn quick tips for assessing and prioritizing self-care needs; how to identify and address obstacles; and practical techniques to relieve stress and anxiety, and improve sleep.
The learning series will take place via Zoom - the organization will email all the details for connecting approximately 24 hours ahead of time.
Participants do not have to live locally to participate.
For more information about the Growing Better series and to register, go to ecmow.org