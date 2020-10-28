East Cooper Rotary Club showcases Flags for Heroes

To celebrate Veterans Day, East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club will showcase a display of hundreds of American Flags. Flags will be on display November 10-16 at the Cold War Memorial near the USS Yorktown at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum.
Individuals, businesses, corporations and non-profits can sponsor a flag or more in honor of a hero or heroes of their choice. The club seeks to engage and inspire the community by reminding everyone of the true meaning of Veterans Day - a celebration to honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
The cost of an individual sponsorship is $50 for a single flag and pole. There are corporate sponsorship opportunities available that include advertising and promotional benefits.
The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club is hosting this event with the support of the USS Yorktown Foundation. All money raised through the Flags for Heroes program will be used for Rotary service projects and to support the Charleston Fisher House, a comfortable place for the families of heroes to stay while they are being treated at Charleston’s Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. Last year, the club gave $1,000 to Charleston Fisher House, provided 250 pairs of shoes for kids in need in partnership with the Mount Pleasant Lunch Rotary Club, and partnered with Toys for Tots by donating 80 children's bikes.
To sponsor a flag in honor of a hero or for more information, please visit charlestonrotaryflags.org.