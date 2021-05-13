East Cooper Newcomers donates 300 books to Reading Partners Book Drive

The East Cooper Newcomers donated over 300 books to the Reading Partners Book Drive.
The books will be given to students in grades K-4, who participate in the Reading Partners tutoring program, at a year end party. The books are intended to help students maintain their reading levels achieved during the school year through the tutoring by volunteers, including Newcomers members.
In addition to the donated books Newcomers contributed $500 to purchase books from a diversity list to supplement the donated books.
The East Cooper Newcomers Club is a group of active women who live in the areas of Daniel Island, Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island. Philanthropic activities are just a part of the many educational and entertaining opportunities offered by the ECNC. For more information about East Cooper Newcomers please visit their website at ecnewcomers.com .