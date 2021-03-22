East Cooper Medical Center recognizes nursing excellence, names Daisy RN Award Winner

East Cooper Medical Center recently recognized Clare Kaminski, RN as their newest Daisy RN Award Winner.
Kaminski is a resident of Mount Pleasant. She began her nursing career at East Cooper Medical Center in March 2005 as a nurse extern. She currently works as a registered nurse in the Women’s Services Department.
Kaminski was nominated for the award by a patient who delivered a baby in November 2020. The patient wrote, in part, “I had a lot of nervousness about being without a doula due to the COVID pandemic. Clare was absolutely wonderful! Her experience and wisdom helped steer the course of my labor. She was calm, encouraging, and honest. She did a lot of physical work applying counter pressure for me and made several excellent decisions in the management of my progress. I delivered a healthy boy without the use of an epidural or other pain medications and with perineum intact. None of that would have been possible without Clare. She empowered me to have an incredible birthing experience that I shall carry with me for life! This baby was a result of IVF, following two miscarriages last year. It was important to my self-image and full regard to my body to prove it could do what it was made to do after infertility. Having a natural delivery has allowed me to have so much peace with myself and Clare was very attuned to these desires and wishes. She will be endeared to me always for her persistence, faith and willingness to push me and support me to have the birth I longed to have. I am forever indebted to her excellent care. She is certainly deserving of recognition.”
“It is an honor to be recognized by one of my patients for the Daisy RN Award,” shared Kaminski. “This may sound cliché, but one of the main reasons I enjoy being a nurse is that I get to try to help others. I really enjoy getting to know my patients and assisting them during one of the most challenging but special times of their lives. It is such a privilege and honor that I get to share in this experience with my patients and see new life come into the world. One of the best things about being a member of the East Cooper Medical Center team is the community feel of the hospital. I really feel that I get to serve community members in my own backyard. I also feel very lucky that the unit I work on has an amazing team of doctors, nurses, managers, housekeepers, IT specialists, etc. that all work together to provide great care to our patients.”
East Cooper Medical Center awards nominated nurses with The Daisy Award. The award was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, a cancer patient who lost his battle after a brief period of time. The family was so impressed with the care and compassion the staff showed Patrick, they started a foundation as a way to honor nurses who demonstrate clinical excellence in a caring and compassionate manor.