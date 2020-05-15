East Cooper Breakfast Rotary helping nonprofits with COVID-19 relief

Members of the East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club joined together Saturday, May 5th to volunteer at East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO). Wearing masks and gloves, they greeted drivers who arrived with food donations. They sanitized each item and arranged them on the shelves for easy access. This was the first Saturday that ECCO had reopened for accepting donations since the stay-at-home ordinance came into effect.
The EC Breakfast Rotary Club is also happy to announce that its Foundation board of directors has voted to immediately donate $4,000 to ECCO and $2,000 to Charleston Promise Neighborhood