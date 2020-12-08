Eagle Scout builds COVID-19 hand sanitizer dispensers for free clinic

Finlay Palmer, a 14-year-old Boy Scout in Troop 15, spent Saturday afternoon assembling touch-free hand sanitizer dispensers for the Shifa Clinic as a part of his Eagle Scout project.
“During coronavirus times, I thought it would be pretty important to do something that would help people,” said Palmer, whose nickname is Fin.
Palmer, with some members of Troop 15, built the sanitizer dispensers out of PVC pipes. Palmer assigned different roles to each volunteer, from sanding the pipes to gluing pieces together and drilling holes into the canisters that hold the hand sanitizer bottles. Lowe's donated all of the supplies for the project.
“We might as well help with something this important,” said Max Callahan, one of the scouts.
Palmer’s goal for his project was to find something that benefited the community. He spoke with Dr. Reshma Khan, founder and executive director of the Shifa Clinic, about the clinic’s needs. Khan said the clinic has normal hand sanitizer bottles for patients to use, but they don’t have any hands-free dispensers because the automatic ones are expensive.
“We thought hands-free hand sanitizers would be best for coronavirus and the whole idea was to put in COVID-19 protection,” Palmer said. He is donating three dispensers and he will also install plexiglass barriers throughout the clinic.
The Shifa Clinic, on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in Mount Pleasant, offers primary care, gynecology, pediatric, and vision services at no cost. The clinic’s goal is to provide high-quality medical care to those who cannot afford it or are uninsured. Khan said Palmer’s donation is a “noble gesture” that will help cut down expenses.
“Fin did a great job by designing this whole project, and also he’s very talented and dedicated,” Khan said. “He got a team together and we’re so proud of him.”
Palmer sketched some designs and figured out the measurements before building a prototype. The hand sanitizer dispenser has a 4-foot by 1½-foot wide rectangular stand made of PVC pipe. The bottom bar acts as a pedal that pushes the top bar directly onto the hand sanitizer bottle to dispense the hand sanitizer without needing to touch the bottle.
The group delivered the dispensers to Shifa when they finished the project over the weekend, and they will install the plexiglass barriers this weekend.
Kahn said there will be a dispenser as patients walk through the door and the other two will be placed throughout the clinic. Since the dispensers are easily moved, Khan said they will be used for outdoor events, as well.
In response to COVID-19, Khan said the clinic adjusted its operation in March to limit the number of patients in the waiting room and started using telehealth to screen patients. The Shifa Clinic also provides food assistance to those in need. The food pantry previously fed an average of 250 families a month, but during the height of the pandemic from March through June, Khan said the need increased to 375 families a week. The clinic receives food from the Lowcountry Food Bank and also accepts food donations.