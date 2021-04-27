Don't delay: Vote for your favorites in our Best of the Best Readers' Choice Awards

It’s time to vote for your favorite East Cooper businesses and services in Moultrie News’ Best of the Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
The voting process is quick, fast and online at moultrienews.com/readerschoice2021. The voting phase, sponsored by East Cooper Community Outreach, runs through May 31.
“The Moultrie News supports local businesses and what better way than to have our readers vote for their favorites? A business then earns the bragging rights to the title of being the best in their category,” said Moultrie News publisher Vickey Boyd.
Once you have registered for the contest online, you can vote in each category. If you don’t see your favorite listed on the ballot, you can write-in a nomination. Readers can vote for their favorites under six main groups: Entertainment & Recreation, Food & Drink, Goods & Services, Professional, Medical & Health and Shopping.
Categories include a wide range from biscuits to breweries, from auto dealers to pediatricians. Two new categories added this year are Best Artist and Best Attorney.
Readers can vote in all six groups and within every category. When writing in a vote, please be specific and check the spelling. This makes the voting approval process a lot faster.
A reader may only vote once per category. Results will include one winner and one finalist.
Our winners will attend a celebration the Moultrie News holds each year. And the popular special section the Moultrie News prints in the summer has a list of winners and advertising from the winners.
Readers tell us they keep this piece to refer back to for their purchasing decisions. Business winners also proudly display their plaques and window decals announcing them as winners.
We want to support businesses in our community, so please vote only for your local favorites.
To help make online voting easy, here are some instructions and reminders:
Visit moultrienews.com/readerschoice2021 to get started.
Just above the ballot, you will see “Register/Login.” You will need to click that link and create an account. This helps us ensure the integrity of all votes.
You will create a login/account by providing a working email address, password, full name, phone number, postal code, gender and birthday.
We ask for your phone number so that we can contact you if needed.
We do not sell this information to third parties and we will not add you to our email database unless you authorize it.
Once you are logged in, you will be able to cast your nominations and votes.
Remember to save your password because you can come back later and finish voting. To reset your password, visit the help page. For example, if you want to fill out the Food & Drink category on Monday and the Professional category on Tuesday you can do that, but all votes must be in by the end of the contest at 11:59 p.m. May 31.
General rules
- One ballot per email address.
- Do not vote using multiple email addresses. The Moultrie News reserves the right to disqualify any suspicious votes.
- To be eligible you must be a U.S. resident. Employees of the Moultrie News and their immediate family members are not eligible.
- Remember to ask your clients and friends to vote for you by visiting moultrienews.com. You can also contact our sales department to inquire about various advertising and promotional packages at advertising@moultrienews.com.
Best of luck to all area businesses and professionals. And be sure to share the contact link on social media. The contest site is mobile friendly.