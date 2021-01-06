Donna Gibbs German receives Civic Award

The Debonair men of Epsilon Nu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated recently honored Donna Gibbs German with their Civic Award.
German is a native of Mount Pleasant and a community advocate. She is passionate about helping others, particularly, seniors. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Trident Area Agency on Aging, Low Country Seniors Network, Director of The Golden Heirs Senior Ministry of Olive Branch A.M.E. Church, and a former member of the Board of Directors for Meals on Wheels.
She is the owner and manager of Turning Point Senior Services, LLC. She says, “Promoting the health, dignity, rights, and quality of life of our growing senior population, is a mission I am very passionate about.”
German earned her bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Voorhees College, and a master’s degree in counseling, from Webster University.
She has been married to Jerome German for 34 years. They have two children, Shalona and J. Donovan. She is an active member of Omicron Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. During her spare time, she enjoys cooking, singing, reading, and spending quality time with her family.