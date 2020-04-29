Dominion Energy to begin pruning trees across portions of Mount Pleasant

As part of its five-year cycle to maintain public safety and electric system reliability, Dominion Energy will begin pruning trees across portions of the Town of Mount Pleasant at the beginning of May. The project will extend across approximately 28 miles of overhead distribution lines throughout the Town. Gunnison Tree Specialists will be the contractor performing the work. Customers will be notified by mail or email prior to the start of trimming in their area.
This maintenance trimming plays a critical role in keeping the lights on every day and in maintaining a safe, resilient and reliable electric system. Residents can contact Dominion Energy SC Customer Service at 800-251-7234 with questions about tree trimming, or visit dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming to learn more about the program.