Dominion Energy provides $50,000 grant to Call Me MISTER program

The College of Charleston Call Me MISTER program, which supports male minority students majoring in education who plan to become teachers, has received a $50,000 grant from Dominion Energy.
“We’re extremely grateful to Dominion Energy,” says College of Charleston Director of Minority Education and Outreach Anthony James ’12 (M.A.T.). “When someone puts this much money behind you, it shows they believe in you and the work you’re doing.”
James and the Call Me MISTER cohort plan to use the grant money for scholarships, funding for teachers and hosting workshops. The funds will also cover the costs of tests these students will have to take before becoming educators.
“The tests range from $90 to $150 per test, and there are about five tests they have to take to become a teacher,” James said. “We want to remove all challenges in order get the men into the classroom.”
Stephanie Jones ’99, communications consultant at Dominion Energy, couldn’t agree more.
“At Dominion Energy, we’re proud to do our part in supporting K-12 and higher education initiatives,” she says. “Call Me MISTER is a great program that helps reduce barriers for male minority students on their path to becoming future educators and prepares them to become effective mentors and role models for their students.”
Dominion Energy’s gift makes Jones proud both of her company and alma mater.
“The college truly prepared me to be an effective leader in my career and community, and I’m proud to be a part of a company that is committed to investing in the workforce of tomorrow,” she says. “This grant can help further increase the number of minority males in the education field and provide them with the tools they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”
To date, 30 men who have completed the Call Me MISTER program at the College of Charleston have gone on to be educators. With the recent addition of six new members, the college’s Call Me MISTER chapter is one of the largest in the nation and has a nearly 100 percent success rate of the members becoming educators.
Teacher education major Kevin Jordan, who is completing his clinical internship (student teaching) this fall and plans to be a middle school teacher, is among the Call Me MISTER students who will benefit from Dominion’s support.
“Without the Call Me MISTER program at the College of Charleston, I doubt I would be in college — let alone teach and impact thousands of lives in my future career,” says Jordan.