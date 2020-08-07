Dominion Energy awards $5,000 grant to support ABVI program

Dominion Energy and its charitable foundation have awarded a $5,000 grant to support the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina’s (ABVI) Own Your Life program. Through the program, ABVI provides personal independence and vocational rehabilitation training for adults who are blind, visually impaired or have a progressive eye condition in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.
Classes and opportunities provided through Own Your Life include: Activities of Daily Living, Assistive Technology, Braille, Client Connections (social events), Computer, Educational Webinars, Guide Dog Scholarships, Low Vision Device Sales, Occupational Therapy, Orientation and Mobility Training, Soft Skills, Support Services (Art Therapy, Group Therapy and Peer-to-Peer Mentoring) and Typing.
“There are over 15,000 adults living in the Tri-County with a visual impairment, yet our Association is the only nonprofit in our area dedicated to helping these individuals lead the independent and fulfilled lives they deserve,” said Anne Reid, Chief Development Officer for ABVI. “The support we receive from grantors like Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation allows us to provide adults who are blind or visually impaired in our area with the critical skills they need to live safe and rewarding lives.”
ABVI has vision rehabilitation training facilities in Charleston and Ladson and offers virtual training as well. To learn more about ABVI, visit abvisc.org.
“ABVI’s work helps those who are visually impaired to get the training and assistance they need to earn a living,” Dominion Energy South Carolina Supervisor of Corporate Philanthropy Stephanie Jones said. “We’re pleased to partner with them.”