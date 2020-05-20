Dog passenger on Hwy 17 brings smiles to Mount Pleasant residents

dog

"While driving on Hwy 17 S near Boone Hall Farm, my husband and I looked to our left to see this. With all that is going on, it put a smile on our faces," shared Joan Rubinstein of Mount Pleasant.

