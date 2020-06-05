Dockery’s COVID-19 Relief Fund donates to ECCO, One80 Place, East Cooper Meals on Wheels

Dockery's COVID-19 Relief Fund is pleased to announce its first donations in support of East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) and One80 Place. A percentage of Dockery’s receipts from May 1-31 was presented to these organizations in order to help Charleston area families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s really wonderful to get community support as we continue through the coronavirus crisis,” said Katie Smith, Director of Annual Giving at One80 Place. “We will be using all funds that come in to support our community kitchen effort. This money will go directly to feeding local families in need.”
Dockery’s has chosen East Cooper Meals on Wheels as the next recipient of their donations. A percentage of all sales at Dockery’s from June 1-30 will go to support their mission of delivering meals to homebound neighbors in the Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, and Cainhoy areas of Charleston.
“There have been so many people, particularly in the food and beverage industry, that have been impacted by joblessness as we’ve had to close or limit business,” said Andy McLeod, executive chef at Dockery’s. “We’re proud to be able to give a little bit back to the community and to continue to do so over the coming months.”
Dockery’s is now offering takeout and delivery and has limited, socially distanced seating available for lunch and dinner on their large outdoor pavilion and main dining room. To enjoy a locally sourced meal and a house-made beer in support of East Cooper Meals on Wheels, make your reservations at DockerysDI.com. Reservations are highly recommended at this time due to the limited seating capacity that accompanies safe table spacing.
For more information about East Cooper Meals on Wheels’s program visit ecmow.org. To learn more about how your business can participate in the Dockery’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, please email giving@dockerysdi.com.