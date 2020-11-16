Do your children love dinosaurs? Check out the Wando Library

Happy Dinovember! Here at the children's section of the library, we celebrate all things dinosaurs for the month of November. But what makes them so appealing to kids? After studying our picture books concerning dinosaurs, I found that these ancient reptilian creatures’ most important feature is not the horns or the teeth or the size, but the fact that children can relate to them.
In Bill Watterson’s Calvin and Hobbes, Calvin often pretends to be a dinosaur. Calvin the Tyrannosaurus breaks out of school, stomps through miniature cities, bites people with impunity, and ferociously devours his food. It’s a fantasy shared by many six-year-olds: to be the biggest and scariest thing around, living without fear of consequences, not subject to the laws of parents or teachers. The dinosaurs in Bob Shea’s Dinosaur vs. series roar their way through the day in a fearsome rampage. Penelope Rex from We Don’t Eat Our Classmates! by Ryan Higgins wants to make friends, but she just can’t stop eating people.
It turns out these books are not about dinosaurs at all – they're about children. Children can feel like dinosaurs in a world full of humans, with their boundless energy, destructive instincts, disregard for rules and customs, and natural fearlessness. They might be small, but their voices and imaginations are anything but. And when their parents tell them they have to eat their food politely, sit still in a classroom, or use their manners, they might respond with anger on a Jurassic scale.
Most dinosaur books end with the dinosaurs learning an important lesson. Jane Yolen’s dinosaurs model respectful behavior after demonstrating how NOT to eat your food, or go to the doctor, or express your feelings, showing children that being a dinosaur doesn’t mean you get to misbehave.
Calvin finds that he still has to deal with human consequences for his reptilian actions. Bob Shea’s Dinosaur puts his roar to good use in the end. Penelope Rex controls her carnivorous instincts (after getting a taste of her own medicine) in favor of making friends.
The message I took from our dinosaur books is that it’s not a bad thing to be a dinosaur – we should embrace the strength and confidence and joy that comes naturally to children and prehistoric reptiles. Dinosaurs don't have to fit in seamlessly to society and all its customs, but they can still put in an effort to get along with their peers and families. So, this Dinovember, remember to eat your food politely, be kind to your classmates, and roar to your heart’s content – but no biting!