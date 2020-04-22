DHEC encourages South Carolinians to celebrate 50 years of Earth Day at home

As many South Carolinians stay home to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, DHEC is encouraging residents to celebrate Earth Day in new and creative ways.
Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. On April 22, 1970, more than 20 million Americans participated in events and demonstrations to raise awareness of environmental challenges. The day has since been set aside each year to emphasize the importance of striving for a clean and healthy environment through deliberate action.
"Today we celebrate a significant milestone in environmental stewardship with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Although many of us are staying at home, we can still find ways to commemorate the occasion,” said Myra Reece, director of DHEC's Environmental Affairs. “I encourage everyone to take time to reflect on the importance of clean air and water, and to celebrate the progress we have made over the past 50 years towards protecting the health of our environment.”
While most public Earth Day events this year have been cancelled due to COVID-19, there are still many things you can do while staying safe and staying at home:
- Create compost pile in your back yard with leaves, pine straw and sticks, while adding food items like eggshells, banana peels, and apple cores.
- Take time to go outside for a walk or bike ride while safely maintaining social distancing.
- Make sure you are recycling right. Now is a great time to remind yourself of the Recycling Dirty Dozen and what can be recycled.
- As you stay home and limit trips to the grocery store, check out tips on food conservation with our Don’t Waste Food SC program.
- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency invites everyone to celebrate Earth Day by drawing pictures, making signs, or using recycled materials around the house to decorate your windows. Download and print activities for kids from Environmental Outreach Activity Book.
To learn more about Earth Day, visit Make Every Day Earth Day.