Dental Care at Winnowing Way opens its doors

Dental Care at Winnowing Way was welcomed to the community by Mount Pleasant Council Member Kathy Landing and Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce President Shane Griffin. They held a ribbon cutting on Oct. 16 to celebrate its opening. Robert Miller, DDS and his team followed with an open house at the Winnowing Way location on 1135 Muhlenbergia Drive, and provided guided tours to the newly opened, full-service dental practice.
“We are so excited for the community to visit our office and meet our team,” said Dr. Miller. “Our practice offers a modern dental experience, paired with the most advanced dental technology.
Dr. Miller and his dental team are a family practice offering a wide variety of dental services, including emergency dental care, Invisalign, oral surgery, cosmetic dentistry procedures, endodontics, restorative dentistry such as dentures and implants and more. The practice uses non-invasive, painless equipment to produce dental images.
For more information about the practice call (843) 654-1082 or visit https://www.dentalcareatwinnowingway.com/