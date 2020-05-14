Dementia support organization announces new board and staff

Respite Care Charleston (RCC) announces the appointment of Linda Dove and Amy Zonarich Powers to the non-profit’s board of directors and the hire of Julie Wise as Program Coordinator. Since 1994, RCC has provided support and services for families living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
Linda Dove is a Charleston native and graduate of the College of Charleston, with graduate work at the University of North Carolina. During her 45 years in Washington, DC, Dove held a number of communications and leadership positions including Director of Public Information for the State of Maryland and Senior Vice President of the American Association of Advertising Agencies. A resident of Kiawah Island, Linda’s husband, Bob, participated in the Respite Care Charleston programs on Johns Island and James Island.
Amy Zonarich Powers is a Realtor with Keller Williams West Ashley and treasurer of the Charleston Top Producers Club. An active volunteer with Respite Care for several years, Powers’ ties to the organization began when her now-late father participated in RCC’s day programs for individuals with dementia. A graduate of Towson University, Powers also volunteers with Armor Healing Kitchen and has been recognized as a Realtor of Distinction.
Julie Wise joins RCC’s staff as Program Coordinator for the Mount Pleasant and James Island respite program sites. She holds a Master’s in Health Care Administration from the University of Scranton and has more than 13 years’ experience in senior care. Wise’s past positions include roles in social work at the New York State Veterans’ Home and the Willow Point Nursing Home (NY) where she was named Director of Social Services. Most recently, Wise served as Client Services / Caregiver Manager with Senior Helpers of Mt. Pleasant
For more information about Respite Care Charleston visit RespiteCareCharleston.org.