Dee Norton awarded Coastal Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund Grant for telehealth response amid pandemic

Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center, the region’s leading resource to prevent abuse, protect children and heal families, was awarded $10,000 from The COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund of Coastal Community Foundation, a fund launched to support communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus outbreak and whose work is within the nine counties of coastal South Carolina. The grant will assist Dee Norton’s continued expansion of its telehealth services during the pandemic.
“The generous support of the community has helped us convert our primary delivery service to include telehealth software, which was not previously budgeted,” said Dr. Carole Swiecicki, Executive Director of Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center. “We have even been able to increase our capacity during this pandemic to meet the additional needs of our community while we stay focused on preventing child abuse, protecting kids and healing families.”
The COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund was established to provide flexible resources to organizations in the region working with priority groups, such as children. The COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund is a regional, collaborative effort led by Coastal Community Foundation and supported by Black River United Way, the Chapin Foundation, Frances P. Bunnelle Foundation, the Gaylord & Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, Social Venture Partners Charleston, Trident United Way, United Way of Horry County, United Way of the Lowcountry and Waccamaw Community Foundation.
The fund aims to help nonprofits quickly meet the increased demand of those relying on nonprofit services after a record number of South Carolinians applied for unemployment benefits amid the pandemic. In anticipation of short- and long-term effects on the region’s workforce and local economies, the fund pooled resources to support those most affected so the region will be better equipped to respond quickly and sustain that response over the duration of this crisis.
Those wishing to contribute to the COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund can do so in the following ways:
- Online: Visit coastalcommunityfoundation.org/special-initiatives/covid-19-relief-recovery-fund/ to make a secure, tax-deductible donation.
- Wire: Contact Tess Martin at tess@coastalcommunityfoundation.org for instructions.
Information for nonprofits interested in applying for a grant is available at coastalcommunityfoundation.org/special-initiatives/covid-19-relief-recovery-fund.