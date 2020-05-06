DAR’s Fort Sullivan Chapter supports the local community during COVID-19 health crisis

The Fort Sullivan Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is helping the food pantry at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center by collecting and delivering food donations ensuring support for Charleston’s veterans during the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we are each doing our part to slow the spread of the virus by staying at home, the DAR members in our chapter wanted to do more to give back to our veterans and to the community.” said Barbara Nourie of the Fort Sullivan Chapter. “These are especially trying times for many in our area and we wanted to do whatever we could to spread a little sunshine and help take care of them,” added event organizer Robin McRae.
Nationwide, DAR chapters from all 50 states have been participating in the organization’s Service to America From Home initiative by supporting a variety of efforts in local communities, including creating care packages for essential workers, providing food to those with diminished resources, and responding to the medical mask shortage by hand-sewing masks to donate to medical facilities in need. More than 198,000 masks have been donated by DAR members across the country and thousands more are produced every day to be distributed in local communities.
"I am exceptionally proud of what our DAR members are accomplishing as part of a proud tradition of service that dates to our 1890 founding,” said Denise Doring VanBuren, DAR President General. “In difficult times like these, we know that it is not the emergency that defines us, but how we respond to it.”
Inquiries regarding donations should be directed to the Volunteer Service Office of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. For DAR membership inquiries and other questions about the Fort Sullivan Chapter contact Barbara Nourie, fortsullivannsdar@gmail.com.
To learn more about DAR visit dar.org.