Daniel Island Rotary Club announces updates to annual fundraiser throughout September

As the Daniel Island Rotary Club’s ducks are in quarantine, the need for your support is greater than ever this year.
After much discussion and concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic it has been decided that the annual Charleston Duck Race will be a matching fundraiser. This quacky fundraiser takes those funds raised by sponsors and matches those donations made by others. So instead of donating $10 to this charitable organization, a donation of $20 will be made.
What can your Duck Do?: So many people and organizations have been negatively impacted therefore the need is even greater this year. Your support for this fundraiser will help people across our community who really need support this year. There is no doubt this has been a challenging time for most and many are wondering what they can do to help those most impacted by this pandemic. Funds raised from this fundraiser will support Charleston area nonprofits and Rotary service projects focused on our community’s most critical issues such health and wellness, hunger and nutrition, housing and shelter, children and families, and education and literacy. This is an opportunity to come together as a community with the Duck Fundraiser, an all-volunteer fundraiser, to help people across the local community.
This is a 100% volunteer-led initiative with all proceeds benefiting local charities. Because of the generosity of individuals like you, the Daniel Island Rotary Club is able to help COVID focused charities, including: East Cooper Community Outreach, East Cooper Meals on Wheels, Feed the Need Charleston, Halos and the Humanities Foundation.
The Duck Stops Here: Starting on Sept. 1 donations are being accepted via charlestonduckrace.com and those interested in making a greater philanthropic impact can become more involved by becoming a sponsor. There are a variety of affordable sponsorship opportunities available with sponsors receiving recognition in addition to all of the benefits associated with helping charitable causes. Sponsorship opportunities are immediately available and can also be registered through the website.
The Daniel Island Rotary Club appreciates everyone’s continued support during these unprecedented times. The club’s primary concern is for the health and well-being of the people in the communities they serve. The Daniel Island Rotary Club looks forward to returning to Smythe Park in June, 2021 for the race.