Daniel Island Community Fund donates $50,000 to the American Red Cross

In order to offset the extraordinary challenges to the American Red Cross of South Carolina’s mission of responding to disasters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Daniel Island Community Fund is donating $50,000 dollars to the organization.
The 2021 Hurricane Season is predicted to be one of the busiest seasons on record and as the American Red Cross of South Carolina works to prepare for disasters of any kind, this gift and partnership will help them meet the needs of communities in South Carolina. Whether it is a family impacted by a fire, a flood or a storm, this gift will help provide support.
“This has been a very difficult time for everyone in South Carolina and around the country as large disasters continue to occur. As we continue to operate in this COVID-19 environment, our team continues to work hard to respond to those in need across our state and our neighbors in other regions,” said Rod Tolbert, the Regional CEO of the Red Cross of South Carolina. “We are so appreciative of the Daniel Island Community Fund and their generous donation and commitment to partner with us to better our communities and make them more resilient.”
“We are very excited to provide another grant to the Red Cross through the Daniel Island Community Fund, which partners with up to 50 organizations a year throughout the Lowcountry. We’ve been providing support for nearly a decade now and will continue to do it based on the Red Cross’ efforts in the Lowcountry — especially during COVID,” said Pete Harper, Grant Committee Member with the Daniel Island Community Fund.
