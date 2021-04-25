CSU holds ceremony supporting organ donation

In a private ceremony on April 16, representatives from Charleston Southern University and Sharing Hope SC shared testimonials and support of organ donation. CSU staff, faculty and students from nursing, physician assistant and public health programs attended.
Current CSU public health major Laura Shelanskey, who serves as vice president of the Public Health Club and interns for Sharing Hope SC, credited Sharing Hope SC for educating and inspiring her and others on the topic of organ donation.
“They have introduced me to all the gifts that God has enabled us to give both during life and after. There are certain gifts that we can’t bring with us, and organ donation is truly the best gift that we can give,” Shelanskey said.
Sharing Hope SC, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing organ, eye and tissue donation in South Carolina for transplantation and research, provides education, emotional support to families, and is the organ and tissue recovery organization for the state. Throughout the month of April, the organization travels throughout the state to celebrate National Donate Life Month — educating the communities they serve on donation.
“Charleston Southern University joins an unprecedented amount of support — 60 healthcare facilities and more than 15 universities are honoring the gift of life and helping us celebrate the thousands of South Carolinians who have been saved by donation,” said Ian Dyke, public education coordinator for Sharing Hope SC.
Dyke said everyone is touched by the gift of donation in some way.
“In 2020, despite the pandemic, the mission of organ donation continued. It saved more than 39,000 lives from organ donation. It gave 50,000 Americans sight from cornea donation. It healed more than 1 million people through tissue donation. The impact of donation is all around us. Thank you guys for helping us celebrate that today,” he said.
South Carolina organ recipient Everett German carried the Torch of Life at the ceremony in the courtyard outside of CSU’s health science building complex. The torch passed throughout the state at other ceremonies this month as a symbol of donation.
German received the sacrificial gift of a kidney from his own personal hero 10 years ago. After God, German said the second most important person to him is his hero — who happens to be his sister.
“It’s such a selfless act that I can’t begin to say enough of someone who has that mindset to donate,” said German. His journey began 15 years ago when he began having headaches and blurred vision. Ultimately, after several tests, he found out his kidneys were functioning at only 12 percent.
“Kidney disease is a silent assassin,” he said of his experience. After several months, his kidney function dropped to 5 percent. Before going public with his needs, he sent his family a mass text message explaining his urgent medical situation and asked if anyone would be willing to test for a potential kidney match.
Both of German’s sisters immediately said yes. One was a match — Charlene.
“To this day, I could never repay her enough for what she did. She literally gave me a second chance at life,” German said. “I often tell people, ‘Be a hero. You never know the impact.’”
Staff member at CSU, Jessica Morris, admissions coordinator for CSU’s physician assistant program, shared how her family was blessed with donation twice. First, a kidney donation for her 32-year-old uncle, who suffered 10 years of dialysis and several years on the transplant list. And, again when her husband’s grandmother received a heart transplant at age 70. Both family members are now healthy and thriving.
President Dondi Costin said when closing the ceremony, “In strictly human terms, there is no act that is more like Jesus Christ than giving your life for another. Or at least giving your life in such a way that others can live longer and have a productive and healthier, meaningful, rewarding life.”